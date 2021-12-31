Oxenfree 2 to Potentially Release in February 2022

Oxenfree 2 might be coming sooner than we thought. According to a new leak from the PlayStation database, the sequel to 2016’s spooky and story-rich adventure title will be available on February 8, 2022. Night School Studio hasn’t confirmed this date, but at only five weeks out, it may be accurate.

The first Oxenfree became a surprise hit upon release in 2016. The debut title for the studio, it was nominated for multiple awards including Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2016, Best Storytelling and Best Indie Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2016, and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the 20th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Writer Robert Kirkman, known for his work on The Walking Dead, is said to be involved in making Oxenfree into a television series.

The 2.5D title told the story of Alex, a teen visiting a local island with friends. After accidentally unleashing a paranormal force on the island, the youths have to figure out what the first is and how to stop it before it’s too late. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will take place five years after the events of the first game, and will follow Riley, an environmental researcher, who returns to her hometown to investigate strange audio transmissions.

In September, Netflix picked up Oxenfree developer Night School. “Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people,” studio founder Sean Krankel said in a blog post. “Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.”

Oxenfree was initially released in January 2016 and is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. In 2021, Night School announced that the sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, would be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2022. Hopefully, February 8 isn’t just a placeholder.

Source