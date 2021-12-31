Elden Ring Director Discusses Title in Exclusive Interview

Elden Ring is less than two months away. To commemorate the impending release of one of the most highly-anticipated titles of all time, Edge #367 sat down with the game’s director and FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki for an expansive 16-page interview to discuss everything from the game’s development to working with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Although Edge #367 won’t be available until December 30, snippets from the interview have made their way online.

The director states that Elden Ring was built to be his “ideal game world,” though he also revealed that he has a “personal policy” of not playing his own games. “You wouldn’t get any of the unknowns that the fresh player is going to experience,” he says.

“If I was in the mood to play a game, or if I had an ideal game world, Elden Ring gets pretty close to that,” Miyazaki says. “I create the games that are my type: tight combat, fantasy medieval settings, with dungeons to explore and things like that. It’s just what I’m into. And so Elden Ring is really hitting all the right notes there.”

The director also gives some insight into equippable items players can expect in Elden Ring. “We explored rings as equippable items a lot in our previous games – Dark Souls, particularly – and so talismans this time allowed us to approach those ideas in a different way, with a greater variety of designs. Of course, rings do exist as physical ‘finger rings’ in this game, but more as unique items that are involved in the story and unique character events. So we wanted them to have a special positioning within the world of Elden Ring and also to be something different from a design standpoint in relation to the talismans,” Miyazaki explains.

Elden Ring is now scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Earlier this month, George R.R. Martin made a blog post detailing his experience working with Miyazaki to create the game’s world and lore. At The Game Awards 2021, a lengthy new story trailer was revealed.

Source