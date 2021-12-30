Vagrant Story Director Is Developing A New Game

The creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, recently shared in an interview that the director for Vagrant Story and Final Fantasy Tactics, Yasumi Matsuno, is currently working on a new game.

Sakaguchi revealed the information in an interview with 4gamer, the Japanese video game website. The Final Fantasy creator was asked whose work he has paid the most attention to in 2021. His answer was Matsuno, along with mentioning that he is currently a scenario writer for an undisclosed game. Sakaguchi said he is looking forward to seeing what is produced from his writing, although didn’t share any details regarding the upcoming game. Some fans have theorized the game could be a sequel to Vagrant Story as the 2000 game has yet to receive a follow-up to the first or a remake.

Vagrant Story is an action role-playing game available for the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. Yasumi Matsuno served as the game’s producer, writer, and director. Vagrant Story takes place in the fictional kingdom of Valendia and the ruined city of Leá Monde. The plot focuses on Ashley Riot, an elite agent codenamed Riskbreaker. She must travel to Leá Monde to investigate a connection between a cult leader and a senior Valendian Parliament member. At the start of the game, Ashley is accused of murdering the duke and the game illustrated the events which took place one week before the murder. The game features many puzzle-solving and strategy elements. Vagrant Story was critically acclaimed and has developed a cult following. Whatever Matsuno is currently working on, it is sure to be good.

While Matsuno may be working on a new installment to Vagrant Story, another possibility is he is writing more scenarios for Final Fantasy 14. He has previously written the game’s expansions Stormblood and Shadowbringers, so it would be no surprise if he continued writing for the game. Only time will tell what Matsuno is currently working on, but it is exciting to know gamers have something to look forward to in the future.

