Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy Free on Epic Games Store

Today marks the last day of Epic’s holiday giveaway, and they’re closing out 2021 with a bang. Right now, the entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is available for free on the Epic Games Store until January 6, 2022 at 11 AM PT. This includes Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition includes all of the game’s story expansions, while Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-Year Celebration includes Extreme Survivor Difficulty, co-op Endurance mode, and plenty of other DLC. Shadow of the Tomb Raider comes with all DLC missions and available cosmetics.

Following the free Tomb Raider giveaway, Epic will be offering Gods Will Fall. Heading over to the Epic store right now is still worthwhile, even if you’re not a Lara Croft fan–the site is giving shoppers a $10 coupon for every game purchase over $14.99. That’s per game, not per purchase, so gamers can rack up some serious cash until January 6.

This particular giveaway may have something to do with the Tomb Raider franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. The first Tomb Raider game was released on the Sega Saturn in 1996, with a PlayStation port coming soon after. Since then, Lara Croft has become one of the most widely-recognizable video game characters, holding six Guinness World Records and being called the “first sex symbol of video games” by Time Magazine. To celebrate Lara Croft, the Square Enix YouTube channel began uploading a number of tribute videos to the character, starring the many voice actresses, models, artists, and writers who have helped bring her to life over the years.

The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy will be available for free until January 6, 2022. The last mainline title in the franchise was Shadow of the Tomb Raider, released in 2018. A new game is rumored to be in development.

