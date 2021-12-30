Halo Infinite: Deleted Mid-Credits Cutscene Found

The popular first-person shooter Halo Infinite was released on December 8, 2021, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the game has been mostly well-received by players, many have been unhappy with the number of microtransactions present in the game. Halo Infinite has been a reboot of sorts for the franchise, with the story going in a completely new direction. The plot focuses on a group of shattered factions that are fighting for control of a Halo ring. This completely new story has captivated players, leading one fan to uncover a deleted cutscene that was originally meant to play during the game’s campaign credits.

A YouTuber by the name of Gamecheat13 published a video unveiling the deleted scene. While the cutscene is only thirty seconds and is not particularly revealing, there is one detail that has stood out for many fans. In the scene, a pilot calls Master Chief over to show him something he noticed after waking up. Once Master Chief is there, this audio can be heard, “UNSC Tag detected. Designation friend.” Check out the full scene below.

There are a few ideas as to what this single line of audio means. While some fans have theorized it could be a reference to the co-op portion of Halo Infinite, others believe it might be connected to the live service singleplayer content coming to the game in the future. One player suggested the deleted scene teases the return of the Arbiter who has not made an appearance in the game so far, minus an Easter egg. There has been no explanation as to why the scene was removed from the game so far, perhaps it revealed something developers weren’t ready to share.

Halo Infinite follows a human supersoldier called Master Chief while he fights the enemy Banished on the ringworld Zeta Halo. Play the game now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

