Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Introduces New Area, 2022 Event

The next update for Genshin Impact is only a week away. Version 2.4, titled “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” was officially announced by MiHoYo this weekend, and will feature the submerged ruins of Enkanomiya. The developers state that the new area was “sealed away for thousands of years beneath Inazuma, and is constantly eroded by the Abyss.” According to the newest press release, Enkanomiya is also, somehow, “a huge floating island.” As it is located beneath the waves, it will lack the typical day and night cycle. “Players will find a way to use Dainichi Mikoshi, the artificial sun developed by the ancient civilization as they delve into the puzzles and depths of Enkanomiya,” MiHoYo said.

Two new playable characters will also be introduced in update 2.4: five-star Shenhe and four-star Yun Jin. Both use pole arms and are useful support characters for any team. The new version will also include a rerun each for Zhongli and Ganyu. A new event, Prosperous Partnerships, will allow players to exchange items earned through completing the Hydra boss fight and the fireworks-making quests to invite one four-star Liyue character to their party. These characters are Yanfei, Xingqiu, Beidou, Ningguang, Xiangling, Xinyan, Yun Jin, and Chongyun.

The Lantern Rite festival, Liyue’s biggest annual event, will be held once again for 2022. Players will be able to set off fireworks, earning rewards by setting off the most impressive of the bunch. The Great Gathering event will make it possible to rebuild the Jade Chamber, while Oceanic Defender will allow players to face off against a never-before-seen boss.

Genshin Impact is available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch, although an exact release date has not yet been announced. In the title’s first year of release, it has grossed a ridiculous $2 billion worldwide and doesn’t seem to be losing any steam. MiHoYo is about to see another very profitable year.

