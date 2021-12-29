Horizon Forbidden West Details Expansive New Skill Trees

At The Game Awards 2021, Guerrilla debuted an action-packed new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, highlighting many of the new robotic foes players can expect to fight in February. A few days ago, the devs released more information regarding the Slitherfang, one of the more terrifying reptilian foes. Now, players are getting some more information on what to expect in terms of gameplay itself, as more details have emerged regarding the title’s skill trees. Horizon Zero Dawn‘s system was quite compact and simple, but it looks like Forbidden West will see a much more robust collection of possible skills, catering to more unique playstyles.

The skill tree itself will offer six different playstyle paths. The Warrior tree will cater to those melee players preferring an up-close-and-personal approach to battle. The Survivor tree will focus on healing and resources, while the Trapper tree will boost–you guessed it–traps. The Infiltrator tree is for those aiming to be stealthy. The Hunter tree focuses on ranged abilities, while the Machine Master tree boosts hacking and machine-oriented abilities. While players can choose to focus entirely on a single tree, it will also be possible to pick and choose from multiple trees to match their unique playstyle. Each tree will have a total of 20-30 skills.

As previously seen in Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy’s outfits can potentially boost certain skills in Forbidden West. Certain high-level armor can raise skills up to 300%, so those robots won’t stand a chance.

For those living under a rock, here’s the breathtaking ‘Machines of the Forbidden West’ trailer from The Game Awards 2021. It deserves a watch.

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release February 18, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those purchasing the game might want to clear out some space first, as a report made last week lists Forbidden West‘s file size as a whopping 96.4GB–before the day one patch.

