Destiny 2 Devs List Everything Leaving After Witch Queen

Fans of Destiny 2 have had months to come to terms with the harsh reality: the title’s Forsaken campaign will be removed upon the release of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22, 2022. The Tangled Shore is also going the way of the Dodo, and despite hurling insults at the dev team via Twitter for the past two months, the decision is final. With less than two months to go until The Witch Queen, one Reddit user has compiled everything leaving Destiny 2 at the end of February, citing a number of Bungie sources to compile the somewhat lengthy list.

All seasonal content that has been available for the past year will be removed in February, including much of the H.E.L.M.’s inhabitants. Say goodbye to the Eliksni and Awoken wings, the Splicer Servitor, Mara Sov’s Chambers, the Umbral Decoder, and the Wayfinder’s Compass. Players will want to grab any Elemental Well mods while they’re still available. While a long list of items are getting yeeted upon the release of The Witch Queen, don’t worry–Umbral Engrams are sticking around.

Guardians will no longer be able to obtain either Dead Man’s Tale or Hawkmoon, as the Presage and Harbinger missions will be vaulted. As the Tangled Shore is disappearing, a number of Exotic Weapons will see their associated quests removed. Although Bungie hasn’t specified what changes will be coming to weapon sources, it’s likely that some weapons will be removed. Basically, it’s time to grind for anything you’ve got your eye on.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022, and a new trailer was shown at The Game Awards 2021 earlier this month. In November, Bungie detailed a number of weapon and trials changes coming to the title ahead of the companies 30th anniversary, along with continued changes to Trials of Osiris.

Source