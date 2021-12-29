Nintendo President Suggests Switch Consoles Will Continue To Be Scarce In 2022

Nintendo is a household name. Since the Nintendo Entertainment System released, everyone knows about this company. They deliver new game consoles and family-friendly video game titles. The latest mainline platform from the company is the Nintendo Switch, and it continues to be a massive seller. However, just like with any console these days, finding one in stock might be rather tricky. Nintendo is also another company facing a shortage problem despite the console being available for several years now.

Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, Covid-19 has hit several marketplaces. Electronics, for one, have been difficult towards different manufacturers. There is a significant shortage of semiconductors which means chips are scarce. Companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony are having a tough time producing their latest video game consoles to release into the marketplace. You can’t find these units in-store, and Nintendo is already warning consumers that there will likely not be an increase of console units coming out in 2022.

Recently, the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, has alerted media outlets of the lack of chips. Unfortunately, there is still a major outage, which means that 2022 will also be challenging to acquire consoles like the Nintendo Switch. It’s unfortunate, and we’ve reported on different restocks happening this year alone. While the console has been around for a few years now, it looks like this platform is still having some trouble getting out the door into retailers.

Don’t be surprised if you don’t see these consoles on store shelves. It’s likely another year of watching for restock alerts and attempting to buy a unit at MSRP. We’ll continue to cover new upcoming restock announcements so that you might have a chance of obtaining these consoles. We know the struggle is real out there, so hopefully, 2022 isn’t an entire bust for getting a new console. After all, the Nintendo president is suggesting that right now this might just be issues for the start of 2022. Only time will tell just how how much of a shortage problem we’ll be dealing with.

