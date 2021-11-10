GTA Trilogy Gameplay Footage Leaked Ahead of Launch

When the GTA Trilogy remasters were first announced in October, no one expected them to be coming quite so quickly. Tomorrow, November 11, Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be brought into a new age of gaming, and those ready for some nostalgia will be in for major culture shock. Though screenshots and glimpses of remastered cutscenes have been released via Rockstar, no substantial gameplay footage has been revealed–until now. Uploaded from early copies of the new title, one Reddit post and three YouTube videos are showing off over an hour of the three titles.

Watch footage of Grand Theft Auto 3 remastered here:

It’s clear that the new weapon selection wheel UI will make the game much more user-friendly and will do away with some of the earlier clunkiness. Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls might be the greatest upgrade to these three games.

See Grand Theft Auto: Vice City footage below:

With the new controls come much-improved graphics, better mini-map navigation, and Trophy support. Those playing the GTA Trilogy on the Switch will be able to use motion-controlled aiming and touchscreen controls. PC players can tap into Nvidia’s DLSS tech, too. Of course, it wouldn’t be GTA without good music–29 radio stations across the three games will offer over 200 tracks to rock out to. Sadly, it does appear that previously removed songs (such as those by Kate Bush, Ozzy Ozbourne, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Herbie Hancock) are still missing in the remasters.

The Reddit post may be short, but it shows what players can expect from San Andreas.

Gameplay from GTATrilogy

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released tomorrow, November 11, 2021, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will retail for $59.99, with a physical release scheduled for December 7, 2021. It will be released on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022.

