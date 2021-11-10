Destiny 2 Fashion Mag Getting Harsh Feedback on Twitter

Positivity and Twitter don’t mix, and Bungie is learning this the hard way. Back in September, the company launched a digital Destiny 2 fashion magazine, titled ‘Threads of Light,’ highlighting the game’s best glamours and fashion styles. Players were initially excited at the prospect of having their in-game styles noticed and shared on the world wide web, and the popular game has no shortage of creativity within its player base to make for a real page-turner. But nothing good can last forever, especially not when social media is involved. Now, Bungie is telling fans to either shut their mouths or say goodbye to this new project for good.

Volume 2 of ‘Threads of Light’ is approaching, and yesterday, Bungie posted three cover looks featuring Twisty, Vanquish, and Dawsonson. There is nothing wrong with how the characters look, but Twitter users immediately took to the comment section to explain why the fashion just wasn’t it. Replies and comments got increasingly more rude until eventually, Bungie community manager Griffin Bennet responded with a Tweet of his own.

If the reaction to these spotlights continues to be toxic and negative while putting down others’ creations we’ll stop doing these all together. Be better. https://t.co/AY5VhsP3JF — Griffin Bennett (@GriffinWB) November 9, 2021

Bennett continued in a follow-up Tweet, stating “Fashion is art. Taste is subjective. Imagine coming into the replies and insulting someone’s art. Mindbogglingly inappropriate.” Fair as Bennett’s point may be regarding the magazine’s potential cancellation, one commenter was quick to ask why a loud minority should be allowed to ruin the project for the rest of the community. Bungie is likely not too worried about mean words on the internet, but more so concerned that players featured in the publication will face harassment in-game. Criticism can’t be avoided, but here’s hoping that the Destiny 2 player base can learn to play nice when it comes to strutting the catwalk.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022.

