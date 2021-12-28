Cyberpunk 2077 Revealed As Most Played Steam Game In 2021

2020 had quite a few anticipated games. Despite the different problems that came up due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that was the coronavirus, we still had some stellar hits. While we’re moving towards 2022 at this point, one game that came out towards the very end of 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077. As a result, most players enjoyed this game during 2021. Unfortunately, again, this game was incredibly problematic.

There were plenty of issues that came up due to the quick launch of Cyberpunk 2077. While there were years of hype and anticipation, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was filled with bugs and technical issues. Some make for hilarious gameplay moments, while others are incredibly frustrating to deal with. However, all of them broke the immersion of the game. In addition, some base console platforms were completely unplayable. As a result, CD Projekt Red continued to work on different updates to patch the game up. That apparently was enough to keep some players sticking around on the PC platform.

Recently, Valve released some notable details on their Steam digital client. Valve broke down the 2021 year, and the company was able to offer some statistics. For instance, the most played video game during 2021 was Cyberpunk 2077. Now, the PC platform was a bit easier to play than some console platforms. That didn’t mean the PC version was free from bugs. In fact, it was far from being free from problems. However, it looks like enough people were playing the game this year that brought the title to the top of the most played games list.

Right now, CD Projekt Red is still working on updates. There are still patches coming out to fix some problematic areas. Likewise, there is free DLC coming to give fans a reason to enjoy this game regularly. However, for some, this game might stay on the digital shelf until the first major expansion manages to come out into the marketplace. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when that will be.

