Sonic Frontiers: Possible Release Date Leaked

Dataminer PlayStation Game Size recently posted to Twitter some exciting information pertaining to the upcoming game, Sonic Frontiers. While combing through the PlayStation databases, the Twitter account found the possible release date of November 15, 2022, for the announced Sonic game. The tweet was also sure to point out that while this date is a possible launch date, it could also just be a “place-holder.”

🚨 According To Playstation Database , Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder ! 🟧 #PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

Sonic Frontiers was announced earlier this month at the 2021 Game Awards. The new game will be the newest installment to the main series since the release of Sonic Forces in 2017. While that game received mixed reviews, Sonic Frontiers appears to deviate from the previous action-adventure game. The trailer appears to show that the next Sonic game will be open world, similar to the popular Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This will be a first for the Sonic franchise. The new game will allow players to explore Starfall Islands which is made up of various biomes including flowery fields, ancient ruins, and deserts.

Sonic games have been particularly hit to miss for years now, while the majority have been miss. This year’s remastered version of 2010’s beloved Sonic Colors, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, disappointed fans with bugs and glitches creating widespread issues. The Ultimate edition was released to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary and unfortunately only made players miss the original. The game’s issues were predominantly seen on the Nintendo Switch and included inferior frame rates, longer load times, and flashing lights which created a danger for those with epilepsy. While most of these problems have now been fixed, gamers will be wary of future Sonic games. Hopefully, these issues will not carry over to Sonic Frontiers.

While the possible release date for Sonic Frontiers is November 15, 2022, it will be playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

