Among Us Update Brings In Brand New Roles

Among Us is one of the big video games that took the market by storm in 2020. While the game didn’t launch last year, this sleeper hit became a huge success as players joined in a social video game experience. It’s a title all about deception and working together as a group. Chances are you’ve already played through this game, in which case there’s a new reason to pick it back up. New roles have finally been added to the title.

The Among Us game was released with just two roles. Players were either part of a crew that had to complete objectives. Otherwise, you were an impostor who was tasked with eliminating all of the remaining players. It’s a thrilling game that had friends joining together online to compete. However, you might have found the game started to grow a bit stale, in which case these new roles could help. Developers InnerSloth has already unveiled the Shapeshifter role previously. This new impostor role gives an impostor the ability to adjust their appearance to another living crew member.

Now the game will include three other roles. First, the guardian angel will give a deceased player the chance to protect a player from being killed by the impostor. Second, engineers will have the ability to use vents. Lastly, a scientist role will give the player a menu to view all the crew’s vitals. All of these new roles should prove to be quite useful during matches for both sides. Especially to those that might end up getting killed early in the game without there being much to do for the remainder of the round.

All of this should make for an even more chaotic gameplay experience. However, to help keep the developers supported, there is an in-game storefront that players can purchase cosmetics for their character. Best of all, this update is now available for players to go through.

