Guillermo del Toro Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Develop A Game Again

Famed director Guillermo del Toro was recently interviewed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he revealed he doesn’t see himself developing another video game in the future after Silent Hills was unfortunately canceled.

At The Game Awards earlier this month, Guillermo del Toro teased fans by saying, “You know, one franchise I love the art direction in? Silent Hill. I hope we get a new one of those.” This seemingly passing comment sent fans of the franchise reeling, hoping it was a hint at a game to come. Unfortunately, it was not. When asked if he was working on any Silent Hill-related projects, del Toro said, “No, not at all.”

The now-defunct Silent Hills game had Guillermo del Toro collaborating with Metal Gear creator, Hideo Kojima for game developers, Konami. Del Toro said on the subject of him making games, “It’s just one of those things in my life that makes no sense.” He explained this tease at The Game Awards saying, “I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami because I don’t understand. That was so perfect, what we were going to do was so enthralling.”

Guillermo del Toro hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to game development. He previously worked with Saints Row developer Volition on a survival horror game called Insane. That game was unfortunately canceled in 2012. While del Toro said gaming “as a storytelling exercise” fascinates him, he also shared, “I do not think I would develop a game again because I’m the albatross of video gaming.”

Silent Hills‘ cancelation was a big disappointment for gamers. A playable teaser for the game was released in 2014, along with the game’s announcement. The teaser proved successful, but that was not enough to save the game. The teaser has since been pulled from the PlayStation Store and is unplayable on the PS5.

While there have been no official announcements for Silent Hill sequels, Video Game Chronicles recently reported that Konami has more than one game in the works for the franchise. Until then, Silent Hill creator Keiichirō Toyama’s game Slitterhead was recently revealed at The Game Awards with a possible release date of 2023.

