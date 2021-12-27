Secretlab Shows Off New Pokémon Gaming Chairs

The popular gaming chair retailer, Secretlab, recently unveiled a new Pokémon collection. Fans of the franchise will now be able to game in comfort with one of two Pokémon beside them. Secretlab gave their new gaming chairs, the TITAN Evo 2022 series, an adorable makeover featuring the powerful creatures.

These ergonomic chairs come in two styles: Pikachu or Charizard. The Pikachu TITAN Evo features yellow lettering of the brand Secretlab, along with yellow accents on the side. A large picture of the electric-type Pokémon is displayed on the front of the chair with a back view of the character behind it. Black stitching of several different Pikachus can also be seen along the sides of the chair. The Charizard version is a similar variation. Orange lettering of “Secretlab” is displayed at the top of the chair with a front-facing picture of the dragon-type Pokémon on the front and a large image of the orange character from behind on the back of the chair. The side accents are orange and blue with varying pictures of the Pokémon’s evolutions including Charmander and Charmeleon on the side in black stitching. Both chairs also feature two Pokéballs on the upper left side of the chair.

Secretlab describes the new TITAN Evo 20220 series as, “The best of the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN. Now in one chair. The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 combines multiple proprietary technologies and design innovations for a new level of personalized support and performance. This is award-winning comfort. Now evolved.”

The good news is, these one-of-a-kind gaming chairs exist. The bad news, they’re only available in Japan for the moment. Secretlab has made this collection viewable on the US website with a link to “register interest.” Presumably, with enough clicks and people making their interest in these Secretlab Pokémon chairs known, the collection will become available in other regions. Which would you choose, Charizard or Pikachu? Follow the source below for Secretlab’s official page on these gaming chairs.

