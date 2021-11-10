Back 4 Blood Update Unlocks All Characters

Left 4 Dead fans have been waiting for a long time now to see the third installment. Valve hasn’t brought the game IP back up into the limelight with a new installment. However, the original development team behind the IP has. Turtle Rock Studios has unleashed a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. With Back 4 Blood, players are given the same overall gameplay of a Left 4 Dead with some new mechanics and improved visuals.

Of course, just like with Left 4 Dead, the game offers a variety of characters to pick through. Each character has its own unique attribute to make them more appealing to certain players. However, you will notice that there are several characters locked if you play the game at launch. These characters are unlocked if players go through the first act, which has several different missions to complete. Afterward, the remaining characters will be available to pick through.

The latest update to Back 4 Blood has unlocked all the characters, among other fixes and improvements to the overall gameplay. Now players will be able to pick through any of the characters right away, making it appealing to some players who haven’t completed the necessary missions to unlock them. If you’re one of the few who own the game but haven’t quite got around to unlocking Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee, then it might be worth starting the game back up.

If you haven’t picked up the game at all, then the game is much like Left 4 Dead. The video game franchise has a group of survivors battling against a swarm of undead monsters, further infecting the world. However, unlike the Left 4 Dead franchise, there is a card mechanic system in here. This system will allow players to add certain cards to buff their character. For more insight into the game and our overall impressions, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded above.

Source