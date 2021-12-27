God of War Ragnarok Has a Rumored Release Date

God of War Ragnarok might have a release date–at least, if the PlayStation database is to be trusted. While Santa Monica Studios has told fans to expect a 2022 release, no actual window has been specified, with this information likely being withheld until Horizon Forbidden West–another PlayStation 5 exclusive–releases in February. Plenty of excited fans of the series have been gearing up for a late 2022 release, and some new information via PlayStation Game Size is backing up this claim. Currently listed on PlayStation’s official database, it looks like we can expect God of War Ragnarok on September 30, 2022. This could very well be a placeholder, although the 30th falls on a Friday–a day of the week very typical for AAA launches.

Ragnarok will continue a few years after 2018’s God of War left off. By the game’s end, players had seen Kratos and Atreus kill Baldur, Modi, and Magni. This likely won’t lead to anything good, although it’s unclear which deities will be making appearances in the upcoming title. A trailer for the game was released in September, though any subsequent details have been sparse. Santa Monica Studio’s senior community manager Grace Orlady did make a few interesting statements upon the trailer’s release.

“While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son, there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw. Atreus is desperately curious. Like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.”

God of War Ragnarok still doesn’t have a concrete release date, but the title is set to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in 2022. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted some neat details in the game’s release trailer. Who knows–the rumored September 30, 2022 release date could be completely accurate.

