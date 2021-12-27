Final Fantasy XVI News Pushed Back to Spring 2022

When the trailer for Final Fantasy XVI was initially revealed in September 2020, fans weren’t expecting to have to wait nearly two years for new information. Developers of the PlayStation 5 exclusive previously teased some new updates to be unveiled towards the end of 2021, but a new post by the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida is explaining the recent radio silence when it comes to the hugely-anticipated RPG. As is the case across so many game developers, the pandemic is to be blamed for the title’s delay, and while Square Enix fans are understandably disappointed in the news, Yoshida is garnering high praise across social media for his transparency regarding the fate of the next mainline title.

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

According to Yoshi-P, development was pushed back by almost ‘half a year’ as a result of the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases. “In an effort to offset the effects of Covid-19, we’ve had to decentralize that workforce by permitting staff to tackle their assignments from home. This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office which, in turn, has led to delays in – or in extreme cases, cancellations of – asset deliveries from our outsource partners,” Yoshida explained in the Twitter post.

In October, it was announced that Final Fantasy XVI‘s main scenario had been completed. The post mentions that the development team spent a large amount of 2021 “increasing graphic resource quality, refining combat mechanics, fleshing out individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes, and conducting overall graphical optimizations.” In typical Yoshida form, the producer wraps up the post with a heartfelt apology.

For those who have forgotten the explosive reveal trailer from 2020, check it out.

Final Fantasy XVI does not currently have a release window. It’s unclear what fans can expect from the next big info drop in Spring 2022, but it’s likely that a release date will finally be revealed. In the meantime, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida is very busy with the recent Final Fantasy XIV expansion.

Source