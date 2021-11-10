Fallout 5 Apparently Only Has A Very Rough Draft Idea

Bethesda is an iconic video game development studio that has delivered some thrilling RPGs over the years. Their most notable franchises right now are The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Naturally, both are on the minds of developers at Bethesda. But, when it comes down to it, don’t expect Fallout 5 to release anytime soon. IGN had a chance to speak with Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who briefly mentioned the Fallout franchise.

During an interview to further hype up The Elder Scrolls anniversary, Todd Howard did open up about other projects. We know that The Elder Scrolls 6 is years away while the studio continues working on the upcoming Starfield IP. Then afterward, it might be a safe bet to assume Fallout will be next. Although, we don’t have any confirmation on that front. Instead, Todd Howard confirmed that Fallout is very much in the DNA of Bethesda. As a result, it likely won’t be a game we’ll see tossed back over the folks at Obsidian Entertainment.

With that said, it was revealed that the developers have a one page for Fallout 5. What that essentially means is that there is a very rough draft for the next Fallout game. This might entail some basic premise plot points, settings, and mechanics. Unfortunately, the next storyline is far from being complete at this stage, so that means the studio is very far off from having a game ready to launch into the marketplace. Still, it does seem like an IP that Bethesda is going to keep under their control.

For now, it looks like those that want to enjoy new Fallout content will likely need to stick with Fallout 76. Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are up first, so there’s likely not going to be any mention of a Fallout game from a press conference in the foreseeable future. Instead, we’ll have to wait and see just how well Starfield ties players over first on both The Elder Scrolls and Fallout fanbase fronts.

