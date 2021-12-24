The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Finally Revealed

The Wolf Among Us 2 is one of those games that fans have been waiting and waiting, and waiting for. The original game, The Wolf Among Us, was originally released all the way back in 2013 and has become a cult classic since then. Although the sequel was in production and set for release in 2018, the sudden shutting down of Telltale Games in the same year threw a spanner into the works.

Many Telltale fans were most disappointed that they wouldn’t get a sequel to The Wolf Among Us when the studio was shut down. Hopes were revitalized when Telltale’s assets were purchased in 2019. However, gamers still received very little news on the ill-fated sequel. When Telltale made a surprise comeback at The Game Awards this year, fans were again saddened not to see anything about The Wolf Among Us 2. So much so that Telltale had to put out a tweet to reassure fans that they were indeed working on the game. Having said that, Telltale’s The Expanse game looks like an excellent comeback for the company.

Fortunately, fans haven’t had to wait long since The Expanse announcement to receive more details on The Wolf Among Us 2. In an exclusive preview with Game Informer, Telltale has revealed a treasure trove of information on the much-anticipated sequel. Check out this summary of what was revealed thus far.

The Wolf Among Us 2 | Game Informer Details -Set 6 months after the original

-Takes place during Winter all over New York

-In full production, script is finalized, mocap underway

-Unreal Engine has streamlined dev a lot Much more in this month’s issue: https://t.co/5dfDOD0fDB pic.twitter.com/eDTt3354uf — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) December 22, 2021

Particularly exciting for fans is the news that the game is in full production. There were some concerns that The Expanse being announced meant that The Wolf Among Us 2 would be put on the backburner. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Hopefully, the streamlined development that Unreal Engine has enabled will mean that fans of The Wolf Among Us won’t be waiting too much longer for the sequel. Expect to hear more news on the game in 2022.

