Sea Of Thieves Sells 5 Million Copies On Steam

Microsoft has just announced an impressive achievement for its popular game, Sea of Thieves. The action-adventure game has officially sold 5 million copies on Steam alone. Sea of Thieves only became available on Steam in June 2020, making this milestone even more impressive. Additionally, the pirate-themed game was the first game to be developed “in-house for PC” and Xbox.

In a blog post on the Steam website, Sea of Thieves‘ publishers voiced their gratitude saying, “No matter which platform you play Sea of Thieves on, it would never have had this success without the support of you, the players – so all we can say is thank you!” Continuing, “We’re overjoyed to see more and more players – regardless of platform, device, or where they are in the world – joining us on our pirate odyssey and making the Sea of Thieves an ever more vibrant place. On Steam alone, our thriving community now features over 10,000 discussions, thousands of people seeking others to sail with, and close to 500 guides written by you, the players. We’re also especially pleased with the growth of spaces like our official Discord server, which is nearing 300,000 members! If you’re ever looking for fellow crewmates to sail with, lore specialists to muse on your theories, or simply a place to hang out, these are welcoming spaces for pirates of all stripes.”

In addition to their thanks, the company behind Sea of Thieves also announced a “special gift for the whole community.” From December 22nd at 14:00 to December 29th at 23:59 (times in GMT) players will “receive the All Together Now! Emote for free. Great for keeping the band on beat when you’re out carolling!” Sea of Thieves is also currently available at 50% off on Steam as part of the Winter Sale, “perfect for sailors looking to snag a festive bargain. “

Sea of Thieves was originally released March 20, 2018, on Xbox One and PC, with a next-gen version releasing for the Xbox Series X/S on November 10, 2020.

Source