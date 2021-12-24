Xbox Games With Gold January 2022 Announced

Xbox Live’s Games With Gold for January 2022 have been announced, just hours after the line-up was leaked once again on the French deals website, Dealabs. Check out the trailer for next month’s games below.

Next month’s games are:

NeuroVoider

Aground

Radiant Silvergun

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

NeuroVoider and Radiant Silvergun will be the first of the bunch to join Games With Gold on January 1. NeuroVoider will be available for the whole month but Radiant Silvergun with only be sticking around until January 15. In the second half of the month, players get to enjoy Aground and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. Both of which will be available from January 16. Space Invaders Infinity Gene will leave Games With Gold on January 31 while Aground will be available until February 15.

NeuroVoider and Aground are the Xbox One games. Radiant Silvergun and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are the backward compatible Xbox 360 games for the month.

Although January’s games are some lesser-known titles, they all hold good ratings on Metacritic. NeuroVoider and Aground both hold respectable scores in the high 70s. Radiant Silvergun and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are even better with scores in the high and low 80s respectively.

Xbox’s Games With Gold is available for all Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. All Xbox 360 games on the service remain in players’ libraries even if they let their subscription lapse. The Xbox One games are available for as long as the subscription remains active. Like PlayStation Plus, players can gain access to the games they received after their subscription lapses by resubscribing to the service.

After a few disappointing months, PlayStation Plus is rumored to have an excellent game line-up in January 2022. Check out all the details on what’s coming to PS Plus, also from Dealabs leaker billbil-kun, here.

