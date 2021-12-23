Uncharted Movie Gets Second Action-Packed Trailer

Fans of the Uncharted franchise are likely either incredibly hyped or horribly cynical when it comes to the upcoming February 2022 film. Although the original movie trailer was very well received upon release in October, a poster released just last week saw plenty of backlash from online communities, calling the shot boring and completely uninspired. A second trailer has just been released by Sony, and the two-and-a-half-minute video has us believing that the action might be enough to pull people to the theater, whether jaded by video game movies or not.

The trailer spends a decent amount of time focused on the important relationship between young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), while also giving audiences their first glimpse of the film’s villain Moncada (Antonio Banderas). The internet as a whole is already very happy to see Sully’s mustache, which was mysteriously absent from the film’s poster, setting off tons of speculation and irritation across social media.

The Uncharted film will serve as a prequel to the popular game series. In October, director Ruben Fleisher commented on the movie, stating that the movie was made “for both hardcore fans of the game and those who are not yet familiar with the franchise.”

For those unfamiliar with the plot of Uncharted, Sony has released a brief synopsis of the film’s story.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Uncharted is scheduled to release in theaters on February 18, 2022. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be coming to PlayStation 5 next month, and includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

