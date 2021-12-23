GTA Online Christmas Update Adds Festive Rewards

We’re only a few days away from Christmas and it’s time to celebrate–Los Santos style. Starting today, December 23, those logging into GTA Online can snag some discounts, rewards, and bonuses just in time for the holiday season. Along with plenty of goodies, snow is once again falling in the long-running title, so get ready to chuck some snowballs at other players while you’re building your criminal empire. (That probably won’t be added to your ongoing list of charges as a criminal mastermind.)

Just logging into GTA Online will snag you some rewards, including Yogarishima and Fukaru Liveries for your Banshee, a Baseball Bat T-shirt, Santa’s New Sled Livery for the Comet S2 Cabrio, and Festive Stripes Livery for the Baller ST.

All Grand Theft Auto Online players will get a free Christmas gift. Each package will be filled with mischief-making goodies to use around San Andreas. Each gift contains:

Clownfish Mask

Red Festive Tee

Firework Launcher

20 x Firework Rockets

Full Snacks & Armor

25 x Sticky Bombs

25 x Grenades

5 x Proximity Mines

However, these gifts won’t last forever. Be sure to log in this week to grab them before they’re gone!

Two new holiday-themed vehicles are now available in-game: the Baller ST is completely free of charge, while the Zeno will set you back $2,820, 000. Anyone playing this week will also enjoy double cash and RP from both Stockpile and In & Out missions. VIP Contracts & Preps will reward you with 1.5x RP and cash.

During this festive season, all nightclubs and nightclub renovations will be 40% off. For vehicles, the Deveste Eight, Akula, Comet S2, Cargobob, Cargobob Jetsam, Rocket Voltic, and Tigon will also be 40% off.

GTA Online is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In March 2022, the title will come to current-gen consoles, although the most recent PlayStation 5 trailer was bombed with dislikes on YouTube. The original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 servers closed on December 16 after eight years.

