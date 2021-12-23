Steam Winter Sale Kicks Off With Incredible PC Game Deals

Scoring video games at a discount is easy. You just have to be patient and wait for them to pop up. Over a period of time, games will eventually drop down in price. Everything outside of Nintendo’s first-party releases will typically drop after a couple of months. So those games that you’re not after day one can be picked up quite a bit cheaper than what you would have normally paid for at launch. Then there are the different sales and promotional events.

Today, if you’re a PC gamer, a big annual sale has popped up. Valve’s Steam digital client is known for delivering major sale events. These are typically based around seasons which the latest has kicked off. Players interested in some games on the cheap can dive into the Steam Winter Sale. This sale will offer some steep discounts on video games. You might even find some past backlog titles available, along with some games to play within the upcoming year.

New World $29.99

Deathloop $29.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 $41.99

Nioh 2 $34.99

Days Gone $29.99

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $14.79

Tetris Effect Connected $25.99

No Man’s Sky $29.99

Hades $16.24

Dark Souls III $14.99

Frost Punk $8.99

Watch Dogs 2 $9.99

Friday The 13th The Game $3.74

Kerbal Space Program $9.99

Undertale $2.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $24.99

Battlefield 2042 $39.59

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14.99

Prey For The Gods $25.49

Doom Eternal $14.99

That, of course, is just a highlight of what Steam has to offer. There are plenty of other video game titles that you’ll want to check out. Perhaps some titles on your backlog lists to pick up are on a steep discount. Fortunately, if you’re after some other video game titles that are not necessarily for the PC platform, then we have you covered. Check out our Weekly Video Game Deals page, which we update throughout the week. In addition, you’ll find some promotional sales and offers to go on across different retailers and platforms.

Source