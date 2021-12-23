Vampyr, Prey & More Potentially Leaked For Free Epic Game Store Offers

Valve’s Steam digital storefront client has dominated PC gaming. This was the main source for grabbing up some great digital video game offers for years. There was plenty of video games being offered, sales, and overall useful features. Through Steam, the digital client was a way friends could connect online, play some video games, and have an all-around hub for their digital collections. While several clients have popped up and attempted to give Steam some competition, it wouldn’t be until Epic Games Store showed up that swayed players onto their service.

There were a few means for Epic Games to bring out the competition. They offered a better revenue cut for developers along with publishers, had funds to secure exclusive game releases, but more importantly, they had free game offers. Epic Games Store would secure deals to provide a video game title or two each week. All players had to do was claim a copy. There were no purchases required, and once you claimed a copy, it was yours to keep forever.

Fortunately, the free games have continued to flood online for a couple of years now. While the free video games are typically offered weekly, Epic Games Store is doing a holiday special. There are now free video games being offered daily. So rather than having one week to claim the video games, you have just one day. This started on December 16, 2021, and will continue until December 30, 2021.

These games are a mystery and only unveiled when they unlock each day at 11 AM ET. The game is currently being offered is Mutant Year Zero Road to Eden. However, at 11 AM ET, that will change. While we don’t know exactly what game it will be switched to, but there is a new leak going around for the next three titles. If this leak proves to be real, we can expect today’s offer to be Vampyr. Afterward, the next two games supposedly coming out are Pathfinder Kingmaker and Prey. Again, this is just a rumor, but if today’s release ends up being Vampyr then it looks like the next two titles may carry a bit more weight.

