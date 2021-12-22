Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Yule Festival Event Extended

The event will be extended for players who have been unable to access it.

The holiday event for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Yule Festival, is due to be extended. Many players suffered from issues accessing the event, so Ubisoft has promised to extend the winter festivities.

The Yule Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla started just a few days ago on December 17, but so far has given players several issues. A number of gamers have been unable to actually access the holiday event, leaving many disappointed as they haven’t been able to take part in the festival. Ubisoft has promised they are working to fix the issue and has now announced they will extend the event.

Ubisoft stated in a tweet, “We’re working to resolve the issue preventing players from accessing the Yule Festival and will be extending the event so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the winter festivities. We plan to deliver this fix in early January due to the holidays. Thank you for your patience.”

This year’s Yule Festival is the second time the event has been held in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the first one of course took place in December 2020. The festival has players compete in contests in order to win Yule Tokens. Participants can use their winnings to purchase several rewards. A wide variety of cosmetics are available by competing in activities such as archery and drunken brawling. The event also features a Ravensthorpe which has been adorned with festive, holiday decorations. It is a sight to behold and would be a shame for any players who missed out on the event.

Ubisoft hasn’t given an actual date for how long the Yule Festival will be extended, although it can be certain the event will run into January. The company has promised that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the holiday festivities.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Join the Yule Festival now.

Source