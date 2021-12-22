Bravely Default 2 Has Officially Sold 1 Million Copies

Square Enix has proudly announced today that their game, Bravely Default 2 has officially sold one million units, including both physical and digital copies. This achievement comes after the company announced in August that the game had sold 950,000 units of the game.

The Twitter announcement below translates as “Bravely Default II‘s cumulative worldwide shipments and digital sales have exceeded 1 million. Thanks to everyone’s support. Thank you.” The company also shared, “A commemorative 30% OFF sale will be held from today! (Steam version will start tomorrow!) We will also carry out a campaign to thank everyone, so check the information after this!” To celebrate this impressive milestone, the following commemorative artwork was also revealed.

Bravely Default 2 originally launched on the Nintendo Switch on February 26, 2021, with the PC version of the game releasing via Steam on September 2, 2021. The 1,000,000 copies sold include both the Switch and Steam sales. The original game on the Nintendo 3DS sold over a million units as well and the way its sequel is going, it could very well surpass the first Bravely Default very soon.

Just last month, Bravely Default II producer Tomoya Asano voiced his desire to continue the franchise saying, “Bravely Default II was well-received by fans and as a result, we’re hoping to continue the series as we feel we can pull it off once again. With that said, we’re still in the planning phase, and I suspect development will take another 3-4 years, so we’d appreciate it if fans could bear with us.” Asano was clear that nothing is currently in development for the next installment of the series, but fans will be happy to know Bravely Default will most likely continue.

Bravely Default II is the third game in the franchise’s main story. It follows the original game, Bravely Default, and its sequel Bravely Second: End Layer. The game can be played on both the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

