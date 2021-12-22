Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Comic Book Prequel to Dawn of Ragnarok Announced

Ubisoft is gearing up to release the next expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarok on March 10, 2022. The upcoming DLC will follow Odin on his quest to destroy a variety of gods and enemies from Norse mythology. As described by Ubisoft, it will be a “legendary Viking saga” where players will help Odin save his son “in the face of the gods’ doom.” As if that weren’t exciting enough, IGN has just announced that a prequel to the expansion is set to release next year called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths. The first issue is timed perfectly as it will launch only a week after Dawn of Ragnarok.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is the latest game spin-off for comic and manga publisher, Dark Horse. The story is a sequel of sorts to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a comic by the same publisher. Song of Glory served as a prequel to Valhalla‘s main game, while Forgotten Myths will be a prequel to the expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.

As retold by IGN, Dark Horse’s official plot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is as follows: “Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall have discovered trouble lurking at Asgard’s borders once again. A mighty fire giant from Muspelheim is threatening the land of the Æsir. In the aftermath of the raging battle, Baldr discovers that the Muspels are now massing at the gates of Svartalfheim and begins a journey to bring peace to the realms.”

Fans of the last comic Song of Glory will be happy to learn that its artist, Martín Túnica, has returned for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths. IGN gave a list of those bringing the comic to life, “The series is written by Alex Freed (Dragon Age: The Silent Grove), colored by colored by Michael Atiyeh (Halo: Escalation) and lettered by Jimmy Betancourt (HYPER SCAPE), with covers by Rafael Sarmento (Stanger Things: Tomb of Ybwen).”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 will officially release on March 16, 2022, only a few days after the expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.

