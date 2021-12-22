PlayStation Holiday Sale Kicks-Off Today

Sony’s PlayStation Store Holiday Sale launched today, December 22. The promotion includes PlayStation exclusives such as Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Big hits such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hades, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, and Tales of Arise are also in the festive sale. It’s definitely a great time to try out some big titles from the year.

Sony announced the sale on their PlayStation blog saying, “The list is so big, we can’t cram it all in here, so find a selection of delectable games that are discounted below, then head over to PlayStation Store when the promotion begins to find out your regional savings.” The incomplete list provided for the PlayStation Holiday Sale is substantial so it’s definitely impressive that it could get any longer.

The PlayStation Holiday sale will run until January 19, 2022, and more games are due to be added on January 5, 2022. For a partial list of the games included in the sale, check out the list below.

• Alan Wake Remastered

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite

• Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition

• ARK: Genesis Season Pass

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5

• Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

• Battlefield 2042

• Biomutant

• Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

• Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition

• Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition

• Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5

• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

• Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

• Cuphead

• Cyberpunk 2077

• Dark Souls: Remastered

• DayZ

• DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition

• DEATHLOOP

• DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES

• Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition

• Destiny 2: Legendary Edition

• Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard

• Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

• Dying Light – Platinium Edition

• F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5

• FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition

• FIFA 22 (PS4)

• FIFA 22 (PS5)

• FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

• Fortnite – Dark Reflections Pack

• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5

• Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4

• God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

• Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

• GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle

• Hades

• Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

• HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™

• Insurgency: Sandstorm

• It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™

• Jump Force

• Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition

• Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5

• Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5

• Madden NFL 22 (PS4)

• Madden NFL 22 (PS5)

• Mafia: Definitive Edition

• Mafia: Trilogy

• Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

• Marvel’s Avengers

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

• Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition

• Metro Exodus

• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS4

• MLB® The Show™ 21 PS5

• Monster Hunter: World

• Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

• NBA 2K22

• Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

• Need for Speed Payback

• Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered

• NHL 22

• NHL 22 (PS5)

• NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

• No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5

• OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5

• Overwatch: Legendary Edition

• PGA TOUR 2K21

• Psychonauts 2

• Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

• Red Dead Redemption 2

• Resident Evil 3

• Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5

• Riders Republic – Standard Edition

• Rust Console Edition

• SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5

• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

• Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

• SnowRunner – Premium Edition

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5

• Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5

• The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

• The Last of Us: Remastered

• The Outer Worlds

• The Sims 4

• The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

• Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2

• UFC® 4

• Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5

Source