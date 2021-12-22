Halo Infinite Glitch Enables Cooperative Campaign Mode

Halo fans are enjoying the latest thrilling installment right now. The video game was highly anticipated, and after the lengthy delay from 2021, fans now have access to Halo Infinite. This game brings in plenty of content for fans to go through. However, from the campaign to the multiplayer component, players still have to wait on a few features. One of those features that ended up getting delayed from being readily available at launch is now accessible.

Fans who want to go through the campaign in a cooperative game mode will have to wait for an official update. However, it looks like some fans managed to get the cooperative mode activated. This is apparently a glitch, and it had plenty of players trying to figure out how to replicate it. Some managed to get it down, but this glitch alone has proved problematic. There are reports that save files will corrupt when accessing this mode.

As a result, you’ll likely want to hold off until the official update comes out. The cooperative mode should be coming relatively soon into 2022. However, because glitches enable the cooperative mode, we imagine there might be a few players trying to replicate it to enjoy the latest Halo installment with a friend. Still, this is not the only mode that was delayed from the game. Another significant content update will bring an important feature for the fan base community.

If you don’t recall, 343 Industries also announced that the Forge mode would be delayed before the game launch. This mode will allow players to craft up their own unique maps and game mode rule sets. That has been a popular feature in the past, and we’re sure fans are eager to dive into Forge mode in Halo Infinite when it finally makes its way out in 2022 as well.

