Halo Infinite Launches Winter Contingency Event

As the holiday spirit continues to leak into just about every facet of daily life, Halo Infinite has officially launched its Winter Contingency event just in time for Christmas. Players can welcome 2022 with 10 winter-themed rewards earned by participating in the free event but be warned: you only have two weeks to snag them all. Don’t worry about the challenges being difficult this time around–all players need to do is participate in at least one round each day for ten out of the next thirteen days. The first finished match each day is the Winter Contingency challenge, and whether a player wins or loses, they get a reward. While this is a little bit of a time commitment, at least it isn’t asking for the world.

The available rewards include:

Tier 1: Wild Justice nameplate

Tier 2: Peppermint Laughter armor coating

Tier 3: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (left)

Tier 4: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (right)

Tier 5: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle coating

Tier 6: Snowmageddon backdrop

Tier 7: Navlogcom nameplate

Tier 8: Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick coating

Tier 9: Myesel ammo pouch

Tier 10: Sunset Contessa armor coating

The Winter Contingency event will end on January 3, 2022, at 10 AM PST. Much like the previous event, “Fracture: Tenrai,” the event has a separate battle pass players can progress through along with the standard Infinite battle pass. However, no matter how good you are at the game, only one tier can be unlocked per day. Consider this a kind of advent calendar courtesy of 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite was released on December 8, 2021. The title is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and on Xbox Game Pass. The free-to-play multiplayer mode broke the record for Xbox Game Studios on Steam with over 270,000 concurrent players, and although players have generally had a favorable reaction to the release, some issues have been raised regarding specific aspects of Infinite‘s multiplayer.

