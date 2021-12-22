PlayStation Plus Free Titles for January 2022 Leaked

Continuing the trend, the PlayStation Plus free titles for January 2022 have been leaked ahead of schedule. After the drama caused by this month’s addition of Godfall: Challenger Edition, some new freebies would be much appreciated–and given Dealabs past accuracy, this leak is likely to be legit. The heavy hitter this time around is Persona 5 Strikers for the PlayStation 4, a spin-off to the massively popular JRPG with much more hack-and-slash action.

Rumored PS+ January lineup:

-Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 | PS4)

-Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

-DIRT 5 (PS5 | PS4)

Deep Rock Galactic, an upcoming cooperative first-person shooter for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, was initially released in May 2020 for the PC and Xbox One after spending a lengthy two years in early access. This will be its first time on console, and given its positive reviews, being able to grab it for free is a serious bonus. The title sold 3 million copies by November 2021, and the publisher, Ghost Ship Games, won the Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer awards at South by Southwest. Deep Rock Galactic sees one to four players working together as they explore caves and complete a series of missions.

Persona 5 Strikers is set a few months after the events of Persona 5, expanding upon the already rich universe and story. A crossover with Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise, the action RPG sees the Phantom Thieves investigating mysterious events all over Japan. The title was originally released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 consoles in February 2020 and has a soundtrack just as bomb as you’d expect.

As you may expect, Dirt 5 is a racing game featuring a number of unique tracks and racing styles from ice racing to rallycross. Initially released in 2020, this was the last game released by Codemasters before the studio was acquired by Electronic Arts in February 2021. Dirt 5 was nominated for Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards 2020, so it’s worth picking up.

You can expect these titles to be confirmed by Sony on December 29, and released on January 4, 2022.

