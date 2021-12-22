Project Zomboid Trailer revealed: This Is How I Died

“What happened there, was not contained”, the Knox event broke out and this is how you die.

Play a game through a loop of death by zombies; will you be able to survive? Project Zomboid is known to be the “ultimate in zombie survival,” where the protagonist’s only mission is to survive.

Project Zomboid tasks players to work alone or in multiplayer mode. In this game you loot, build, craft, fight, farm, and fish in a struggle to survive. The game requires a hardcore RPG skillset to overcome a vast map in a massively customizable sandbox.

The Devs of Project Zomboid recently released a dedicated multiplayer server for the game and players can now play the surviver with their friends. Ever since the release of the multiplayer server, the game has shot up the player charts on Steam. You can play the game with up to 15 other friends in the latest massive map expansion that adds the city of Louisville to Project Zomboid.

How to play the Build 41 for Project Zomboid

Build 41 for Project Zomboid is in Beta and for the players that want to play it can go to their library and right-click the game and select properties. The next step would be to go to the Betas and select the “b41multiplayer” update.

“This build marks a huge step for us, the graphics, gameplay, audio and netcode being significantly remastered and radically improved, Build 41 feels more a sequel than a patch update. As well as a huge map update, new mechanics and systems, its by far our biggest update yet.” – Project Zomboid‘s steam page.

On December 20, the game dropped a new trailer based on the Build 41 update. The game took a big step with build 41 by adding new animations, new combat and soundscape design, along with many other changes. Hence the trailer is aptly titled “This Is How I Died”.

The new update and multiplayer addition to the game will likely drive the sales of the game further which in return may lead to more fresh content being released for Project Zomboid. Many players hope that the game implements newer features once the build is out of Beta.