Final Fantasy scene plays out on 3-D billboard in Tokyo

The first-ever 3-D video billboard in Tokyo was outside Shinjuku Station. Recently there was a promotion for the Final Fantasy Red XIII on the 3-D video billboard. The video showcased Shinra hunting Red XIII. During the chase, Red XIII takes a nap and falls into a box of toys. The video ends with Red XIII shaking off the toys and eventually getting locked behind the name of the game.

The 3-D video billboard screen in Tokyo first appeared outside Shinjuku Station in July. There have been more high-tech screens have been popping up at other locations, including one in Omotesando called Omotesando Hit Vision. The screen utilizes an “L-shaped vision” to create an optical effect that looks 3-D to the naked eye.

This article will give you a breakdown about the Red XIII appearance in Tokyo.

Square Enix put the screen to good for the promotion of a limited-time sale on Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with a video called “Red XIII Giant 3-D“. Players will also receive an upgrade to the free-play version, at the PlayStation Store from 22 December.

The high-definition 3-D video at Omotesando Hit Vision made it look like Red XIII would leap out from the screen any minute. The experience felt real enough for people to think that the giant cat was running around Tokyo.

This video shows how far technology has gotten to be able to put together such a spectacle of a view. On December 16, Square Enix uploaded a ‘news report’ to their official YouTube account. The news report alerted viewers to the escape and informed them that a team has been set up to recapture the creature.

In the video, citizens are asked to report any sightings of Red XIII to Shinra.

Square Enix announced they would be giving away prizes to those who report the sighting of Red XIII in Omotesando today on Twitter. Viewers can report the sighting in two ways. and they are the following:

1. Follow the @FFVIIR_CLOUD Twitter account and share a photo or video of Red XIII at Omotesando Hit Vision, tweet it with the hashtag #神羅捕獲対策室 (“Shinra Recapturing Measures Office”).

OR

2. Follow the @FFVIIR_CLOUD account and retweet the video that will be shared there at a later date

The prizes, which are available only for residents in Japan, include:

A 3,000 yen Amazon Gift Certificate, a thank you certificate from Shinra, and a Red XIII ‘Action Doll’ plushie.

Square Enix has included this map to guide players to the exact viewing spot. The star indicates the location of Red XIII, and the blue arrow points to the ‘best viewpoint’ for viewing the creature in 3-D.

The closest station, Omotesando, is also marked.

The new 3-D video created by Square Enix really is an amazing spectacle, but it will only be appearing for a limited time. The video will be visible from 7 a.m. on December 20 to 11:59 p.m. on January 2.