Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Releasing In February

Square Enix has officially given Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster a release date. In October, the company announced that the pixel remaster of Final Fantasy V would launch in November and promised that its sequel Final Fantasy 6 would be next. Although many believed this meant the game would release in December, it appears fans of the franchise will have to wait a little while longer.

In a post via the Steam website, Square Enix stated, “In order to bring you the best experience possible, we’re giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game.” Continuing, “We’re adding some new items for those that pre-purchase either the game individually or have purchased the bundle. We’re looking forward to sharing the final title in our pixel remaster series with you all early next year and we hope you’re looking forward to it.”

The pre-purchase bonuses will include special soundtracks of Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix), Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix), Searching for Friend (Timelapse Remix), and Aria di Mezzo Carattere (Instrumental). Additionally, players who pre-order the game will be eligible to get two Final Fantasy VI wallpapers and other wallpapers from the pixel remasters of the first six games. “Each wallpaper is available with 5 different sizes: 3840 x 2160, 2560 x 1600, 1920 x 1080, 1280 x 1024, 1024 x 768”

According to Square Enix, the Timelapse Remix “is a special soundtrack data that starts off with the original soundtrack version, but lets you also enjoy the reworked alternative soundtrack version as the soundtrack gradually transitions to the reworked alternative soundtrack version.” The soundtracks are perfect for any fan of the beloved franchise.

Although there is no exact launch date, Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster developers have revealed that the game will release in February 2022 on PC, iOS, and Android.

Source