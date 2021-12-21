Battlefield 2042 Season 1 To Launch In March According To Leaks

Battlefield 2042 could be launching in March 2022 and include a new map called Exposure, according to a dataminer known as Temporyal. The first-person shooter was released on November 19, 2021, but players may have a few more months to wait for the first season. Comparably, Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on September 10 and players have been able to enjoy the game’s season 1 since December 8.

A dataminer called Temporyal recently released information about season 1 of Battlefield 2042 to Twitter. The information states that the new season will be preceded by “weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks.” The dataminer also said game developers DICE might have given themselves a buffer with the March date, meaning Season 1 could come even earlier.

The first season of Battlefield 2042 should include some updates to the game, along with additional content. The game’s developers have confirmed that the upcoming content will include a new map and take place in a Canadian/American research base in British Columbia. The new season will also include never-before-seen Specialists, weapons, and game modes. Additionally, a new Battle Pass will release alongside the new content.

As suggested by Temporyal’s tweet, the working title for the new Exposure map was “Ridge.” The leaked storyline is as follows, “Seismic activity in British Columbia has damaged a Canadian-US research facility base. A landslide has exposed the interior and damaged the surrounding area. Russians wrongly allege that this has revealed a military weapon and are deploying forces onto Canadian soil to secure it.” In addition, “A landslide in the Canadian Rockies” has granted “a view inside the Black Ridge facility.” Season 1 will involve “a direct threat – a weapon that cannot be allowed to continue to operate.”

Time will tell if this datamined information comes to fruition but regardless, Season 1 of Battlefield 2042 should prove an exciting addition to the game.

Source