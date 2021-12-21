Steam Awards 2021 Nominee List

2021 is swiftly coming to a close and with it, comes the annual Steam Awards. Steam has recently announced its nominations for The Steam Awards 2021 and some of the categories include Best Soundtrack, Labor of Love, Better with Friends, and many more.

Valve hosts The Steam Awards at the end of each year, celebrating stand-out game developers and publishers of the year. The Steam website currently lists each category that gamers will be able to vote for. Voting will begin tomorrow and continue until the first week of January. The Game Awards, earlier this month, gave Game of the Year to the popular It Takes Two. It will be interesting to see how it fares at The Steam Awards, although the categories vary considerably between the two award ceremonies.

The Steam Awards categories are quite specified. “Labor of Love,” for example, is a game that is well past its release date but that developers have continued to make content for years later. Another category, ” Better with Friends,” is basically what it sounds like. The nominees of this section include a list of games that tend to work best when played with others such as Back 4 Blood. There are several other categories such as “Most Innovative Gameplay” and “Best Game You Suck At.”

The full list of nominees at this year’s Steam Awards are as follows:

Labor Of Love

DOTA 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better With Friends

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Outstanding Visual Style

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmafres 2

Bright Memory: Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

Inscryption

12 Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Game You Suck At

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nioh 2: Complete Edition

Age of Empires 4

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear: Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Life is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil: Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Sit Back And Relax

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Farming Simulator 22

Townscaper

Dorfromantik

As Steam stated, they will “reveal the final nominees for a new category each day at 10 AM and 4 PM Pacific.” Then, between “Dec 22 at 10 AM PST and Jan 3rd at 9 AM PST” fans will be able to cast their votes in all categories. Go to the source below to do so.

