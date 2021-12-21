Elden Ring PlayStation 5 File Size Reportedly Discovered

FromSoftware’s upcoming RPG is nearly here. While the game didn’t hit the marketplace this year, we know that Elden Ring is coming in early 2022. The release is set for February 25, 2022, but we might have an early look at what the game will require storage-wise for the PlayStation 5. A new report suggests that the game will require not as much as fans might have initially expected. If this proves to be real, you might not need to delete very much off your PlayStation 5 console.

The Twitter account PlayStation Game Size uncovered the Elden Ring download size. This account picks up new updates within the Sony database and shares their findings. One of the latest is an update for Elden Ring, which apparently comes in at 44.472 GB on the PlayStation 5. That’s not that bad for a game that so many players are eagerly awaiting to get installed on their consoles. But, again, that’s specifically for the PlayStation 5 platform, as there could be some notable differences between the different platforms.

🚨 ELDEN RING™ (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 44.472 GB (Without Day One Patch) 🟩 Pre-Load : February 23

🟫 Launch : February 25 🟨 #PS5 #ELDENRING

🟧 @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Q4h1WZ6t3o — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 21, 2021

Additionally, this is the current file size that PlayStation Game Size uncovered. Therefore, there’s a good chance that we’ll be dealing with a Day One patch. If that’s the case, you’ll likely find a decent bump up in storage space requirements. Likewise, this is not anything officially unveiled, so take this information as a rumor for now. After all, we’re not slated to receive the game until the end of February of 2022. In the meantime, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any new details or marketing materials to hit the public.

Chances are you’re already well informed about Elden Ring. This is the next extensive installment from the developers behind the Souls franchise. Players can expect challenging gameplay, deep lore, and a large open-world map. We don’t have too much longer to wait before we can pick up a copy for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the story trailer for the game down below.

Source