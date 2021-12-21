Star Wars: The Old Republic Announces New Content

Star Wars: The Old Republic has already been around for a decade, and BioWare is ready to celebrate. Initially, the game’s newest expansion Legacy of the Sith was scheduled to release this month–however, a delay was announced a few weeks ago, pushing the highly-anticipated release to February 15, 2022. Project Director Keith Kanneg stated that the reason for the bump was more testing being required after certain areas were changed thanks to player feedback following the public beta test. Now that the eighth digital expansion is less than two months away, and in a new blog post, the game’s lead producer is giving a glimpse into the changes and improvements players can expect upon Legacy of the Sith‘s release.

In a number of patches and updates coming in 2022, players can expect to see a civil war among The Mandalorian clans and the rise of certain notorious Sith characters. Some changes are coming to gear progression, and single-player mode, multiplayer mode, Flashpoint, Operations, and Daily Arena will all see new additions.

The MMO will be getting a brand-new character creator in an attempt to pull The Old Republic into the new age. Along with this, varying Combat Styles are coming along with new features like Loadouts. If you’re going to be an MMORPG in 2021, you need certain features before you can even hope to compete. “Modernization” is the goal of these updates, meaning that Star Wars: The Old Republic could be around for another decade or more of fun.

Currently, the Anniversary Event is live through January 2023. Players can early double XP in special events, and new cosmetics have been added via a dedicated anniversary vendor.

Star Wars: The Old Republic was initially released on October 21, 2008. The title has seen over 250 patches in the past decade, and in October 2019, Electronic Arts announced that the title had made over a billion dollars in lifetime revenue.

