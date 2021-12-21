Assassin’s Creed Will Get A Live ‘Immersive Concert’ For 15th Anniversary

Ubisoft has announced plans to hold a “brand-new immersive Assassin’s Creed concert experience.” The concert will help celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary of the popular game. Check out the announcement trailer below.

In partnership with Overlook Events, Ubisoft is “proud to introduce Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure, a new official symphonic concert created especially to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the globally acclaimed video game series.” Overlook Events has previously created both Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure concerts. The special Assassin’s Creed concert will consist of a full orchestra and choir, along with video, lighting, and sound effects. It should be a treat for any fans of the popular action-adventure games.

As described by Ubisoft, “Over the past 15 years, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has become one of the most beloved and popular video game series of all time, becoming synonymous with rich and engrossing storytelling, spectacular recreations of worlds, and for its ability to allow players to treat History as their own personal playground.” The franchise originally debuted in 2007 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with a special Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut Edition released on PC a year later. The games have gone on to become a celebrated fixture in the gaming community with more than 10 games in the current series.

The upcoming concert will cover “the musical journey of Assassin’s Creed from its ancient origins through to modern-day Animus settings. In this original concert performance, the narrative of the games is at the heart of the music experience. The audience will be able to follow each game with its individual musical identity, accompanied by video montages on screen, perfectly synchronized with the orchestra, choir, and soloists.”

“The world premiere of Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure begins in Paris, France on October 29th, 2022 at the prestigious Grand Rex in the heart of the city.” Music has always been a major part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise and there could hardly be a better way to celebrate the games’ 15th anniversary.

Source