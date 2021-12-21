Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Comments On Lack Of Police Chase Sequences

Going to 2020, there were several video game titles that we couldn’t wait to get our hands-on. One of those anticipated releases was Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was the latest RPG From famed development studio, CD Projekt Red. After their incredible works with The Witcher, fans were eager to jump into a futuristic setting. Despite the pandemic and series of delays, that larger-than-life release finally made its way out in December of 2020. Unfortunately, the game was quite lacking in several aspects.

We don’t have to tell you just how rough the game was when CD Projekt Red launched it. There were just too many problems that developers could fit into a day one patch. Still, there are areas left out of the game that fans have been a bit surprised not to see. One of those is police chases. Instead of getting into mischief and having police chase you around Night City, they instead just appear behind you. It’s a bit of an oddity that fans were quick to vocalize about.

Today, we’re finding out that quest director Pawel Sasko was asked about chase sequences during a stream. According to Pawel, too many limitations in place made chase sequences rough to get through. As a result, this was a feature likely cut out. That might be a good thing, as there’s no telling if the game would have been even rougher at launch if the studio managed to keep all their plans. Instead, it looks like there was just too much going on that prevented the studio from going down that pathway.

Of course, who knows what the future may hold. While Cyberpunk 2077 was incredibly rough at launch, the studio has been working on different updates to push out. Additionally, they are working on expansions which will likely bring enough content to sway players into returning to Night City. If not, there’s a good chance that fans might find some interest in content made from the use of mods.

