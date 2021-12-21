FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel the psychological horror game launches in 2022 for PC, Playstation and Xbox consoles

v

Pulsatrix Studios-developed psychological horror game FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel will be published by Maximum Games for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches in 2022. The game has been in production since 2018 and many players can’t wait to see how the full game looks like. Players can already try out the demo of the Brazilian horror game for the PC on Steam.

FOBIA: St. Dinfna Hotel is a single-player indie horror title. In this game, players play as the protagonist Roberto, who is a rookie journalist in a fight against the supernatural. Roberto soon learns that his investigation is uncovering something much bigger while experiencing different worlds and dealing with numerous puzzles while doing so.

About the game

The game takes place in a small town in Santa Catarina, called Treze Trilhas. The Santa Dinfna Hotel in this town is an imponent and old construction, known to be the center of many supernatural and unexplainable events.

The game takes players through different worlds where time collides in past, present, and future scenarios, The game is full of puzzles, mysteries, and conspiracies. You need to use your camera to uncover clues while navigating events through time. You will also face monstrous creatures that stalk the hotel corridors at night.

Living in a ghost-filled hotel won’t be easy. The story will progressively make the game harder so it can be enjoyed by seasoned gamers. The game will take you through different worlds through the hotel. Time will stop making sense and mysteries will unfold.

Players get to unfold the lush surroundings of a luxury hotel in FOBIA – St. Dinfna Hotel while playing through an immersive story filled with surprising twists and unexpected moments. What starts as an investigation of a haunted hotel soon turns into a fight for survival, and for the truth.

Although there is no fixed date as to when the game will be out, it is good to know that Pulsatrix Studios will be publishing the game with Maximum Games. The game is set to be released some time next year along with a few more horror games in 2022.