Ready or Not will not be published by Team 17 says Void Interactive

A new partnership had emerged between Ready or Not makers Void Interactive and Team 17. The new partnership was made to get more resources for Ready or Not to make the game ready for early access. But a recent Twitter post announced that Ready or Not will not be published by Team 17.

The two companies mutually decided that Team 17 will no longer publish Ready or Not with not much explanation on the situation. But it seems like it is in the best favor that it is released independently.

Void Interactive’s Twitter post

VOID Interactive and Team17 have mutually agreed that Team17 will no longer publish Ready or Not. We are confident that this is the right path for the future of Ready or Not, and we thank Team17 for their partnership and wish them great success with their spectrum of games! — VOID Interactive (@VOIDInteractive) December 20, 2021

VOID Interactive and Team17 have mutually agreed that Team17 will no longer publish Ready or Not. We are confident that this is the right path for the future of Ready or Not, and we thank Team17 for their partnership and wish them great success with their spectrum of games! – Void Interactive Twitter post.

There are many players of the game commenting on the post by Void Interactive with hopes that nothing goes wrong with the game. Ready or Not came out as a crowd-funded game with perks for the supporters. Although the game was made to be released under Team 17 as the publisher, Void Interactive has decided to independently release the game.

Ready or Not defined the game on their website. Ready or Not is a realistic tactical first-person shooter, set against a backdrop of political and economic instability in the united states. You are placed in the boots of Judge, an elite swat commander being tasked with defusing tense, hostile situations in a morally bankrupt city. – Website description

The game has a strong community with many players hoping that the game will not be severely impacted due to this decision. The game is already out as an early access game with quite a few updates pleasing the growing community. Ever since Team 17 started working with Void Interactive, Ready or Not started seeing significant progress with weekly updates and new content.

With the game being an independent release, all that have contributed to the game during the supporter edition will receive Ready or Not‘s first expansion pack for free.