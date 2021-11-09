Forza Horizon 5 Crashing Due to Discord Screenshare Bug

After a popular and profitable early access period, Forza Horizon 5 is finally here for everyone. Players are happily behind the wheel, experiencing some of the most realistic graphics a modern game has to offer, and racing to get the greatest car they can snag. Sadly, for those wanting to share their experiences with buddies using the Discord screen share feature, you might want to pump the brakes. Players are reporting that the game simply crashes instantly when trying to do this, and Discord is currently listed as a software application on the Forza Support page that “can cause the game to either fail to launch or crash while playing.” Given that it’s the go-to app for gamers to communicate with each other, this is a problem that needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.

Apparently, this issue isn’t new–Reddit users are pointing out that the same thing happened with Forza Horizon 4 back in 2018. Plenty of resourceful users are recommending Discord Canary, a developer build of the program that seems to be working without issue. Forza Horizon 5 is 2021’s highest-rated game at the moment, so being able to use such a popular piece of software along with it should be a given. Some are going as far as to call this title the greatest racing game ever made–high praise, given that today is its first official day of release. Playground Games has also received praise for their commitment to accessibility, adding tons of options within Forza Horizon 5, including full sign language support.

Forza Horizon 5 was officially released today, November 9, 2021, on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Those who purchased the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-Ons Bundle as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber could play the game early beginning November 5. Prior to today’s release, over one million players had already bought and played the game. Be sure to check out our guide on how to unlock the best car in the game without having to spend a crazy amount of cash.

