Elden Ring: George R.R. Martin Says “It Looks Incredible”

In a blog post on Geroge R.R. Martin’s website titled ‘Long Long Ago…” the Game of Thrones writer discussed his experience working with Hidetaka Miyazaki to create the world of the upcoming game, Elden Ring. The is an open-world RPG that takes place in the Lands Between. It shares some similar features with Miyazaki’s previous title Dark Souls, as well as Bloodbourne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

In his ‘Not A Blog,’ Martin said, “a few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls videogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on.” The famed writer admits that, “video games are not really my thing” but also goes on to list several strategy games he’s enjoyed such as, “Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion.” He adds, “his offer was too exciting to refuse.”

George R.R. Martin goes on to gush his amazement at Miyazaki and his team from FromSoftware stating they “were doing groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art, and what they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create. And as it happens, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history.”

The Elden Ring was originally due to release November 12, 2021 but was delayed until 2022. Martin touched on how long it takes to develop a game saying he contributed his “bit, and handed off to (his) new friends in Japan, and they took it from there. And years passed. Videogames are as big as movies these days (bigger, actually)… and take just as long to create.” Continuing, “But the day of ELDEN RING is finally at hand. And I’ve got to say, it looks incredible.“

If George R.R. Martin’s excitement and words are anything to go by, this game will be a sight to behold. Elden Ring releases February 25, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.

