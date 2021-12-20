PlayStation Gamers Name Their Game Of The Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the standout next-gen games of this year and PlayStation gamers have named it their PS5 Game Of The Year. The PlayStation Blog holds a Game Of The Year vote each year. In the vote, the PlayStation community chooses their game of the year along with a variety of other awards. Last year, over 2.5 million votes were received.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart cleaned up in multiple categories this year. Besides PS5 Game Of The Year, it also won Best Art Direction, Best Use Of DualSense, Best Graphical Showcase, and Insomniac Games received Studio Of The Year off the back of Ratchet & Clank. Last year, Insomniac Games came second in the Studio Of The Year vote even though its game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales won PS5 Game Of The Year. Of course, last year was dominated by The Last Of Us Part II which won a bunch of awards including PS4 Game Of The Year, and Naughty Dog won Studio Of The Year for making it.

Resident Evil Village was the other big winner with PlayStation gamers this year. The game won PS4 Game Of The Year along with Best Story, and Best New Character for Lady Dimitrescu. The Game Awards’ Game Of The Year, It Takes Two, picked up Best Multiplayer Experience, beating out juggernauts like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker which each came second, third and fourth respectively.

Other notable mentions are Kena: Bridge of Spirits which won Independent Game Of The Year, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut won Best Re-Release, FIFA 22 won Best Sports Game, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy won for Best Soundtrack.

