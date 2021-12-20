Twelve Minutes Was One of The Most Retired Games This Year

2021 is wrapping up, and despite there being a pandemic that delayed a bunch of games, quite a few releases made their way out. We’re sure that there have been a few games you enjoyed playing through this year. However, some new releases might not have had the same thrilling expectations that fans had likely hoped for. One of those games that might not have captivated enough people to stick around is Twelve Minutes. The video game launched back in August initially for Xbox and PC platforms.

Eventually, the game launched this month for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. It turns out that not a ton of people actually bothered to complete the game. Instead, a new list came out from How Long To Beat. For those unfamiliar, this website tracks the progress players make with games. Everything from completing the main storyline to side content is present. Players can get a better idea of just how long the average is before starting.

Most Retired Games of 2021 pic.twitter.com/l0wgNqF6AL — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 16, 2021

The latest list from the website showcases the games most people ended up dropping this year. From the new releases of 2021, the most dropped game ended up being Twelve Minutes. If you haven’t played this title, it’s an adventure game. Taking place in an apartment, players are scavenging for items and clues to progress the story. Every twelve minutes or a wrong choice could lead to the loop starting all over again. This might have been a thrill for some, but it seems like the game got a bit too repetitive.

We’re sure that the ranking of this list could be a bit different now since there are more players having access to the title. Again the title is now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Additionally, players can enjoy the game through Xbox Game Pass. That alone might sway some players who normally wouldn’t be interested in the game to try it out.

