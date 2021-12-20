GTA Trilogy: Rockstar Is Giving Away Games With Purchase Before Jan 6

In an effort to right the wrong created by the launch of GTA: The Trilogy, Rockstar will be offering bonuses with every purchase of the game on PC. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition released November 11, 2021, and was almost immediately criticized by many for its multitude of performance issues. Now, Rockstar is attempting to entice players to purchase the PC version of the game by offering some major bonuses.

In a blogpost on the Rockstar website, the company said, “Customers who purchase the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store before midnight (Eastern Time) on January 6, 2022, will receive the choice of one complimentary PC product, claimed from the Rockstar Store.”

The following is a list of the bonuses available:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online ($1,250,000 in game)

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Rockstar has specified that upon purchase of the GTA: The Trilogy on PC, “Eligible users will be prompted to claim a complimentary PC product.” Additionally, “The Holiday Sale Bonus Offer is available only once per Social Club account, and cannot be gifted, sold, transferred, or refunded.” It is also important to note that for anyone wishing to return their copy of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, “if you qualified for a complimentary PC item at the time of your purchase and claim the benefit prior to requesting a refund, you are entitled to keep the claimed item. If you do not claim the benefit before requesting a refund, your benefit will be lost.”

The Holiday Sale Bonus Offer for the GTA: The Trilogy on PC will end on January 6, 2022. So whether you’re purchasing the game for yourself or for a friend, be sure to claim your bonuses before then.

